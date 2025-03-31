Verandah's Anjali Patel Mehta on her two work dens and ‘The White Lotus’

How would you define your daily relationship with this space?

It’s hard to come to work every day because this work space has become a production and discussion space. I can’t create in chaos. I need silence to think and so, I’ve created a parallel universe at home—it is a little den where I spend a couple of days every week designing. My relationship with my original studio space is one of love and chaos. I enjoy being there, creating and handling all the issues on the ground. I think about colour collections and design when I’m on my own, boxed away—I do that in my home office. Both these spaces—with their energies of chaos and calm—go hand in hand for me.