California Burrito CEO Bert Mueller on his love for Indian cuisine and setting up a Mexican food chain in the country

His own evolution as a leader has been gradual from being a founder to a CEO, he says. “The way I look at it is, a founder is a hunter and a CEO is a gatherer,” he says. “At some point, you have to stop hunting everywhere and start building something sustainable.” Part of that shift has come from learning how to build teams and culture in a country that he did not grow up in and that was, initially at least, culturally unfamiliar. It was not always intuitive in the early years, he says, and communication, in particular, required adjustment. “It was very hard for people to understand me and my co-founders at the beginning,” he says. “I changed the words I used and the way I pronounced things.”