California Burrito CEO Bert Mueller on his love for Indian cuisine and setting up a Mexican food chain in the country

More than a decade after he first arrived in India as a student, Mueller, 36, is the co-founder and CEO of California Burrito, a quick-service restaurant chain set up in 2012 that serves burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and quesadillas in a build-your-meal format (choose your base, your protein and toppings). One of the country’s largest Mexican-inspired food chains, it has 130 outlets across Bengaluru, Chennai, the National Capital Region, Hyderabad and Pune, with plans to set foot in Mumbai this year.