Investors are more interested in smart founders, not ideas

Shivjeet Ghatge, co-founder and CEO of health tech platform StepSetGo, is thinking along similar lines. The bootstrapped startup had seen a steady flow of interest from investors since its launch in 2019. Though the scenario has been quite profitable for the health tech space, Ghatge is being cautious. “We are using this time not to expand, but to strengthen our core product, which is why our investment ask is also lower. I believe that investors are looking for startups with a strong baseline model for growth, because if I am able to provide solutions at a time like this, I have the potential to grow further."