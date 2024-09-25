Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review: Do you want the same phone every year?
SummaryPut the new Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max alongside the 15 and you’d find hardly any difference—unless you were looking through a magnifying glass
On Friday, 20 September, Apple’s new iPhone 16 lineup went on sale. Mint’s coverage of the first-day sales of the smartphone range in India reported a double-digit growth in the hype and sales of the device—with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max also being in short supply, and thus, out of stock. Yet, it won’t be entirely out of place to state that the hoopla around the iPhone was quite in contrast to what memes on social forums, as well as early outtakes from technology critics, said about Apple’s new iPhones.
It is this anomaly that best defines the new Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. Put it alongside last year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, and you’d hardly find any difference between the two phones. That is, until you look at them with a magnifying glass—in which case you’d realise that this year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max is (literally) a whisker taller, by all of three millimetres. It is also one millimetre wider, and six grams heavier. Somehow, though, it feels lighter in-hand than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.