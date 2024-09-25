Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review: Do you want the same phone every year?

The vibration feedback on the button makes you feel that the button is like a two-step shutter, even though it isn’t one. This half-step press of the button brings up a menu, which you can scroll through by swiping along the button. You can select options including exposure, depth, a servo zoom simulation, preset focal lengths including telephoto and ultrawide, and camera styles and colour tones. A long-press of the button from the home or lock screens directly opens the camera itself, and a full press of it takes an instant photograph. Further, long-pressing it also records an instant video. The camera module’s placement is also perfectly aligned to ensure that your fingers do not end up accidentally being in a photo that you take, with the Action Button acting as a shutter.