iPhone 16 Review: Tough choice between the base and pro models
SummaryWith the iPhone 16, Apple has significantly reducing the feature parity and performance gap between the base iPhone and the pro models, making you wonder, do you need to go pro?
It was five years ago that Apple decided to split the iPhone portfolio into two distinct lines—a regular entry level iPhone ( ₹79,900 onwards), and a Pro model ( ₹1,19,900 onwards) with all the pro-grade bells and whistles for that year. Over the past few years, the standard iPhone started to look a little less loved, a tad neglected even, getting a bunch of hand-me-down features from the previous year's Pro iPhones. But this year, things are different with the iPhone 16, with Apple significantly reducing the feature parity and performance gap between the base iPhone and the Pro models. Enough to make you wonder: why go Pro?