iPhone 16 Review: Tough choice between the base and pro models

Display

While staying the same size as iPhones past keeps the form factor familiar, the iPhone 16 bumps up the display brightness to match the Pros, so you get 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR) and 2000 nits peak brightness under outdoor use, and the display ramps down to 1 nit minimum brightness for nighttime use. Plenty bright when you need it to be, and easy on the eyes and on the partner when you’re doomscrolling in bed at night. The more serious omission is the lack of the 120Hz refresh rate, and even with Apple’s ability to deliver smooth, fluid animations, 60Hz is a dated figure to be stuck with in 2024. Seeing zippy 120Hz displays on phones a third of the iPhone 16’s price and not on a premium device like the iPhone 16 is probably the biggest knock on the otherwise well-rounded device, and the number one reason to consider the pricier Pros. Older base iPhone upgraders won’t notice it, but anyone coming over from the other side certainly will. An always-on display is missed as well.