Can Apple’s ‘affordable’ iPhone 16e be a flagship-killer?
How will the iPhone 16e, launched 100 days ago with flagship features but at a much lower price than the iPhone 16, impact the Apple ecosystem?
On 28 February, Apple launched the iPhone 16e. Its pitch at the time: a smartphone with specifications comparable to the standard version of the latest iPhone, but almost 25% less expensive. Earlier this month, the iPhone 16e finished the first 100 days of being available to one of the world’s largest smartphone markets—offering almost all of Apple’s latest features, at a considerable discount.
Upon launch, there was conjecture that the iPhone 16e was a touch too expensive for what it offered—a single camera unit and no MagSafe wireless charging support for a phone that cost more than twice the average selling price of smartphones in India. Yet, for those looking at the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 16e does seem to be making sense today.