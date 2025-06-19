Can Apple’s ‘affordable’ iPhone 16e be a flagship-killer?

Even with the camera, you don’t feel a compromise from the onset—until you try accessing the ‘Portrait’ mode, which is fairly popular among users. Here, the iPhone 16e will only shoot soft-focus photographs if there is a person in the frame, and not recognize or do the same for objects. In my 100 days with the iPhone 16e, it is this that comes across as its biggest restriction—a significant factor that may push buyers back to rivalling Android options (the Pixel 9a and the OnePlus 13s both offer portrait photographs).