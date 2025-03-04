iPhone 16e: If you’re looking for your first iPhone, this could be it

Apple’s newest member of the family, the iPhone 16e, arrives at a most peculiar time for the world. You know, aside from the fact that we have countries waging wars and stock markets plummeting, tech brands across the board are pushing out AI-toting incremental upgrades to their flagship smartphones that cost a lakh upwards, and none of us are batting an eyelid anymore. Stands to reason, now would be a good time to launch an “affordable" iPhone, one that has Apple cherry-picking from the buffet of components to put together a solid core iPhone experience, albeit without some of the nice-to-have features from the base iPhone 16 and the pricier Pros. At Rs. 59,900 and upwards, it’s significantly pricier than the erstwhile lower-priced entry-level iPhone SE launched three years ago, so are the tradeoffs (and savings over the iPhone 16) worth it?

Picking up the iPhone 16e, it’s an instantly familiar feeling, although not one that’s terribly exciting or novel unless you’re someone using an iPhone SE or an iPhone X or earlier. The design, a safe blend of iPhones past, most closely resembles the iPhone 14, both in dimensions and the inclusion of the notch atop the display. Gone are the ancient home button and the thick top and bottom bezels, replaced by Face ID and a 6.1-inch OLED display that (finally!) brings Apple’s entry-level phone into the modern, all-screen age.

Also read: The sleep revolution: How Indian companies are helping customers find sweet rest

On the rear, there’s a single camera set on the matte glass back, and while I bemoan the lack of colors, both the white and the black units are classier looking than past monochromatic iPhones. The aluminum frame feels sturdy in the hand and you get IP68 dust and water protection, although the Ceramic Shield display protection is one generation older than the current iPhone 16. Just like the iPhone 16 though, you get the customizable Action Button which can be used to invoke the camera, change focus modes or launch Visual Intelligence (coming via a software update soon). The 16e also gets USB-C charging, bringing it line with Apple’s latest models, a welcome change for anyone tired of juggling different cables. Bear in mind, with its 6.1-inch display, the 16e is essentially the same size as the current iPhone 16, and with the SE discontinued, the days of truly small iPhones are over.

View Full Image Image Playground allows users to create fun and unique images

As understated and almost business-like as the design gets, there is nothing subdued about the iPhone 16e when it comes to performance. The iPhone 16e has the same A18 chip and 128GB of storage as the iPhone 16 (both go up to 512GB), albeit with four graphics cores instead of five, and you really can’t tell the difference in everyday tasks, during heavy multitasking or even while firing up Resident Evil 4 or a game of your choosing.

That choice of a single camera on the rear has allowed Apple to fit in a bigger battery on the 16e which, when combined with Apple’s homegrown C1 cellular chip making its debut here, delivers excellent battery life, historically a bugbear for Apple’s smaller 6.1-inch display phones. With above average use, the 16e sailed into nearly two-day territory, and never did I end a day with any degree of battery anxiety. The C1 chip, for its part, didn’t experience any issues with cellular connectivity on Airtel’s 5G network but as with any debutant chip, we will have to see how it performs in the hands of average consumers across different networks and erratic signal strengths.

And while I don’t quite believe that people are buying new phones purely for new AI features, the iPhone 16e will be getting the full set of Apple Intelligence tools when it rolls out via software update in April – launching with the latest chipset does unlock these benefits for the 16e, as it does the same generous software and security updates that the rest of the iPhone 16 family enjoys. While genmojis and text summarization are cool features, I’m way more looking forward to the upcoming system-wide support for 10 Indic languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Punjabi and Marathi. This isn’t limited to being able to just type in these languages, but everything, from settings to calendars to even sorting menus by native alphabetical order, will be faithfully reproduced.

Now, it isn’t surprising Apple had to dial back a few features to hit the lower price point, but not including a second camera was a bit unexpected. In fact, Apple calls the 16e’s 48-megapixel camera a “2-in-1 camera system", alluding to its ability to take 24-megapixel or 48-megapixel wide photos, or 12-megapixel 2x in-sensor-crop “zoom" photos, which makes it rather clear Apple knows that consumers like the flexibility and versatility of shooting with two sensors. I took the 16e to shoot at a family day at one of the prettiest campuses in the country, and the sharp, vibrant photos did not disappoint. Back home in the evening, night shots were respectable, though low-light portraits didn’t fare so well. Sans the telephoto camera, you can use the 2x digital cropped, optical quality zoom to good effect for portraits, but you’ll have to physically take a few steps back to make up for the lack of the ultra-wide.

In all fairness, better a single good camera than several bad ones, but at its price point, that’s not the case with the competition. Two other omissions – that of MagSafe compatibility and the ultra-wideband chip that allows precise spatial tracking of AirTags – may affect you more if you’re already invested into the ecosystem, but for the sheer convenience both features deliver, their exclusion is perplexing. You do get slower 7.5W wireless charging but including MagSafe would have been a great way for people upgrading from say an iPhone X to appreciate a modern Apple ecosystem.

If you’re holding on to an iPhone that’s five years or older, or considering a switch from Android, the 16e represents the best entry point into the Apple ecosystem in years, offering the best core features of the 16 at a lower price without feeling too stripped down. That said, that entry point just got a lot higher, and sixty grand is not nearly as affordable as the Rs. 43,900 SE it replaces, not to mention what the Android side has to offer at the same price. Begs the question – would you get this, the “cheaper iPhone 16" or wait for the iPhone 16 to drop to within sniffing distance on online sales and go the whole nine yards?

Also read: Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 could be the one-stop gadget for your workout