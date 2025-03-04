iPhone 16e: If you’re looking for your first iPhone, this could be it
SummaryThe iPhone 16e is pricier than the erstwhile entry-level iPhone SE. So are the trade-offs from the iPhone 16, and the savings, worth it?
Apple’s newest member of the family, the iPhone 16e, arrives at a most peculiar time for the world. You know, aside from the fact that we have countries waging wars and stock markets plummeting, tech brands across the board are pushing out AI-toting incremental upgrades to their flagship smartphones that cost a lakh upwards, and none of us are batting an eyelid anymore. Stands to reason, now would be a good time to launch an “affordable" iPhone, one that has Apple cherry-picking from the buffet of components to put together a solid core iPhone experience, albeit without some of the nice-to-have features from the base iPhone 16 and the pricier Pros. At Rs. 59,900 and upwards, it’s significantly pricier than the erstwhile lower-priced entry-level iPhone SE launched three years ago, so are the tradeoffs (and savings over the iPhone 16) worth it?