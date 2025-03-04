iPhone 16e: If you’re looking for your first iPhone, this could be it

On the rear, there’s a single camera set on the matte glass back, and while I bemoan the lack of colors, both the white and the black units are classier looking than past monochromatic iPhones. The aluminum frame feels sturdy in the hand and you get IP68 dust and water protection, although the Ceramic Shield display protection is one generation older than the current iPhone 16. Just like the iPhone 16 though, you get the customizable Action Button which can be used to invoke the camera, change focus modes or launch Visual Intelligence (coming via a software update soon). The 16e also gets USB-C charging, bringing it line with Apple’s latest models, a welcome change for anyone tired of juggling different cables. Bear in mind, with its 6.1-inch display, the 16e is essentially the same size as the current iPhone 16, and with the SE discontinued, the days of truly small iPhones are over.