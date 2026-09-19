From selling kidney to theft concerns: What iPhone Duo memes say about how people may use it in public

Apple unveiled its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, earlier this month, with prices in India starting at roughly ₹3 lakh. Like clockwork, the sell-your-kidney memes followed within hours. Only this time, they went a step further.
Comedian Atul Khatri tweeted that the #iPhoneDuo “is so expensive that the only way you can get your hands on it is if you have a hoodie, a fast electric bike and you ride on Oxford Street in London.” He was referring to viral videos of hooded men on e-bikes and mopeds grabbing phones from tourists and shoppers in central London. The problem is so well known that in August 2025, electronics retailer Currys teamed up with the Metropolitan police and Westminster Council to paint purple lines along the street’s pavements. Modelled on the London Tube’s “mind the gap” warning, the lines read “Mind the Grab.”
Closer home, the Mumbai police joined in with an Instagram post showing foldable phones through the years, with a reminder that “no matter how you flip or fold, when trouble unfolds, Dial 112.”
Street safety is a worry in cities the world over. But this new layer of theft jokes on top of the usual iPhone price jokes signals something else. Anthropologist Gayatri Sapru, who runs the Mumbai-based cultural strategy consultancy Folk Frequency, sees it as an extension of the “eat the rich” mood running through pop culture, from The White Lotus to Lock Upp and Bigg Boss. “There is a perverse pleasure we get in imagining how the elite must also feel some kind of danger in today’s world, because they seem to be floating completely above the common person with no consequences from the economic ups and downs,” she says.
But the danger the memes imagine for the rich isn’t quite how snatching plays out. “I don’t think an offender sees someone with an expensive phone and automatically thinks, ‘This person is my target.’ Target selection is much more situational,” says Mumbai-based forensic psychologist Krupa Nishar. An offender may not know whether a phone costs ₹30,000 or ₹3 lakh. What they can assess in seconds is whether it’s visible, within reach and in the hands of someone distracted, with an easy escape route nearby. “The person is often less important than the situation,” she says.
SELECTIVE CAUTION
The worry beneath the joke, though, is real enough to have changed how people behave. “For many people, carrying a premium phone is itself a statement of status. So the response to fear is not necessarily ‘I won’t buy it’; it is more often ‘I will change how I use it,’” Nishar says. Calls happen through earphones. Notifications get checked on a watch. People think twice before taking the phone out near traffic, at crowded junctions or beside an open vehicle window.
“The object hasn’t changed. The behaviour around the object has changed,” she says. People still carry expensive phones everywhere. They are simply becoming “selectively cautious” about when and where they take them out.
Women in Indian cities have practised this for decades, tucking chains inside collars or behind dupattas, and holding bags close on local trains. Now more people are learning similar reflexes with the most expensive thing they carry. I won’t be surprised if iPhone Duo owners skip flaunting the flap in public,