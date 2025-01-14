Can the iQOO 13 take on the mantle of being the new ‘flagship killer’?

Remember the term ‘flagship killer’? Once used…nay borderline exploited… by OnePlus, it came to represent smartphones that offered much of the same high-end hardware and features of the flagship devices of the same year, yet at a relatively lower price. With OnePlus’ numbered series having moved firmly into conventional flagship territory, Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has donned the mantle, first with last year’s iQOO 12 and now launching with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (that we first saw at Snapdragon Summit) on the iQOO 13, at a price (Rs. 52,999 onwards) that’s seriously impressive and significantly lower than the expected launch prices of the upcoming OnePlus 13 and the Samsung S25 series. Where’s the catch, you ask? Spoiler alert: there is none, and save for a few nitpicks on the camera setup, there’s really no compromise to be found. Instead, one should ask – should one prefer this over the OnePlus 13 right around the corner?

iQOO seem to have taken the ‘if it aint broke’ formula, and you wouldn’t be able to tell the iQOO 13 apart from the iQOO 12—same squircle-shaped camera island, only marginally bigger, and the same flat aluminum sides meeting the matte glass back in an oh-so-more-comfy curve. There’s the sporty Legend variant with BMW racing stripes, and the duller-by-comparison Nardo Grey variant. It’s the tiniest bit wider with a larger 6.82-inch panel, but what’s more impressive is the massive jump in battery capacity to 6000mAh (up from 5000mAh on the 12) without the associated weight gain...a mere 10 grams!

Interestingly, there’s a ring light around the camera island that iQOO calls the Monster Halo, and it can be activated to light up when you have an incoming call or app notifications, when the phone is charging, or even when music is playing. You can pick from a bunch of colors and lighting effects as well, and the whole effect has been implemented rather tastefully. Personally, I didn’t use this much, but I can see the appeal as long as you’re willing to place the phone face down on the table. Durability takes a big leap forward from the iQOO 12’s IP64 rating – you get IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, matching durability levels of the best Android flagships out there, but iQOO’s mum about what sort of glass protection the phone comes with.

And while the design may not have changed, the display gets a noticeable upgrade, with thinned out bezels accommodating a larger 6.82-inch, 2K-resolution AMOLED panel that goes up to a refresh rate of 144Hz and up to 1800 nits in high brightness mode. Watching streaming content on the display is immersive and a good bit of fun, particularly when coupled with the loud, detailed stereo speakers. iQOO has focused on a few eye-protection features to reduce fatigue levels as well, when you’re doomscrolling late into the night. Worth mentioning are the snappy ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and the excellent haptic feedback, both among the best in a phone in the 50,000-price range in recent memory.

But you’re here for the silicon goodness of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, aren’t you? The iQOO 13 is among the first to launch with Qualcomm’s latest top-tier chip, and from what we saw at Snapdragon Summit, this isn’t another incremental update from Qualcomm, forgoing the combination of performance and efficiency cores in favor of an ‘all performance core’ approach that makes it the most exciting generational update to Android silicon in a long while.

You get the iQOO 13 in two configurations—12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB (Rs. 57,999)—of which we had the latter to test.

iQOO has traditionally focused on a performance-first approach (not unlike the OnePlus of yore), and it shows on the 13—real-world usage is snappy, and never once did I face any lag even when I put it through my cocktail of testing scenarios, running at the maximum screen resolution and refresh rate. Benchmarks aside, the device handles its thermals well too, with sustained performance even over a long, 1-hour testing duration, although it did start getting warm to the touch even in the unusually colder-than-normal Bangalore winters.

Gaming is excellent on the iQOO 13 as well, and the device runs any game you throw at it—COD Mobile, Genshin Impact or BGMI—at the highest graphics settings possible. Interestingly, the iQOO 13 packs in a dedicated gaming chip—the proprietary Supercomputing Q2 chip—which boosts gaming while reducing power consumption. The result is upscaled games like PUBG and Genshin Impact going at full resolution and frame rates while still offering stable gameplay.

If you want a new phone explicitly for gaming and don’t want to break the bank, this is an easy recommendation. Battery life is impressive as well, with the phone lasting nearly two days with moderate usage, and 120W charging taking the 6000mAh unit from empty to full in under 50 minutes. No wireless charging support though.

That said, to achieve this stellar price point, the phone is full of partner apps (bloatware) which take the shine off the Funtouch 15 (based on Android 15) user interface. The du jour AI features make an appearance—Live Transcribe, AI Erase and AI Enhancement for photos, and Circle to Search—but that’s about it. iQOO has committed 4 major Android OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

The cameras are the only discernible step back from the iQOO 12, with the iQOO 13 no longer sporting a 64MP 3x periscope telephoto sensor, instead opting for a standard zoom unit with 2x optical zoom. You get a triple 50-megapixel setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The primary camera does a pretty decent job in day light and low light scenes, producing sharp, vibrant, and adequately detailed images, and while the ultrawide keeps up with the primary during the day, the images are darker and details take a hit in low-light. Images shot on the telephoto are a step down from the previous gen, but at least colors are consistent with the primary shooter. Selfies aren’t bad, per se, but we’ve seen far better from similarly priced (or even cheaper) phones.

Verdict

The iQOO 13 is a competitive offering, made even more so by its excellent pricing. The competition is right around the corner, with the OnePlus 13 (read our review here) offering a slightly better camera setup at a steeper price point, as are the Oppo Find X8 and Vivo X200.

Just how much better the OnePlus 13 is will have to wait for our full review of the device, but for now, the iQOO is the best bargain, by a fairly big margin, and it reinforces the appeal of getting an almost-flagship at a whole lot less.

