Can the iQOO 13 take on the mantle of being the new ‘flagship killer’?

Remember the term ‘flagship killer’? Once used…nay borderline exploited… by OnePlus, it came to represent smartphones that offered much of the same high-end hardware and features of the flagship devices of the same year, yet at a relatively lower price. With OnePlus’ numbered series having moved firmly into conventional flagship territory, Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has donned the mantle, first with last year’s iQOO 12 and now launching with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (that we first saw at Snapdragon Summit) on the iQOO 13, at a price (Rs. 52,999 onwards) that’s seriously impressive and significantly lower than the expected launch prices of the upcoming OnePlus 13 and the Samsung S25 series. Where’s the catch, you ask? Spoiler alert: there is none, and save for a few nitpicks on the camera setup, there’s really no compromise to be found. Instead, one should ask – should one prefer this over the OnePlus 13 right around the corner?