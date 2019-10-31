One of the biggest arguments given against a vegan diet is that of nutrition. But the latest documentary on Netflix, The Game Changers, takes this issue head-on. Produced by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Novak Djokovic, among others, the 120-minute film follows former UFC fighter James Wilks as he tries to discover the relation between a plant-based diet, strength and athletic performance. It opens with Wilks finding out about Roman gladiators being essentially vegans. He goes on to cite scientific research and interviews various doctors as well as fitness professionals who have been following a plant-based diet. In a section, Wilks mentions, “When it comes to gaining strength and muscle mass, research comparing plant and animal protein has shown that as long as the proper amount of amino acids are consumed the source is irrelevant." While the film does not ask people to switch to being vegan, it does lay out ample research for viewers to make a decision that can impact their lives.

