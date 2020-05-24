Is transparency too much to ask for?

Aarogya Setu is one of the many digital technology interventions. Aggregated population mobility data analytics provided by Google and Facebook, geographic information systems (GIS) mapping and mobile location have helped authorities plan for prompt responses such as dispersing large gatherings. Use of CCTV cameras to alert for masks; drones and robot dogs (as seen in a Singapore park) to remind people of social distancing; and use of robots in Jharkhand for contactless care of covid-19 patients are novel concepts. These tech deployments are amusing and scary at the same time. They are also fraught with risks if data is not handled with care and expertise. It is a moment of reckoning for technology developers, health officials, and regulators to bring their best game and help create the bridge to good technology, one that meets the twin objectives of public health and privacy safeguards.