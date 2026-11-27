Daisuke Sakai’s session at Config India, Figma’s flagship conference’s first India edition, coincided with lunchtime. Yet he drew a sizeable crowd from the 4,000-plus young designers and developers attending the collaborative design platform’s event in Bengaluru on 15 October. Maybe because few people straddle physical and digital design like he does.
Daisuke Sakai’s session at Config India, Figma’s flagship conference’s first India edition, coincided with lunchtime. Yet he drew a sizeable crowd from the 4,000-plus young designers and developers attending the collaborative design platform’s event in Bengaluru on 15 October. Maybe because few people straddle physical and digital design like he does.
Sakai is the co-founder of teamLab, a Japanese art collective whose experiential installations marry art, nature, and technology in a way that blurs the line between the artwork and its audience. Its second Tokyo museum, teamLab Planets, holds the Guinness World Record for the most visited museum dedicated to a single art group, with 2.5 million visitors in 2023-24. Beyond Japan, it has permanent venues in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Macao. In India, it features in Second Nature, a group exhibition by art platform Superblue at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), until 10 January 2027.
Sakai is the co-founder of teamLab, a Japanese art collective whose experiential installations marry art, nature, and technology in a way that blurs the line between the artwork and its audience. Its second Tokyo museum, teamLab Planets, holds the Guinness World Record for the most visited museum dedicated to a single art group, with 2.5 million visitors in 2023-24. Beyond Japan, it has permanent venues in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Macao. In India, it features in Second Nature, a group exhibition by art platform Superblue at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), until 10 January 2027.
Sakai, 48, studied robotics at the University of Tokyo. There, in the late 1990s, he joined Toshiyuki Inoko—whom he’d met at a dance festival—along with Shunsuke Aoki, Tetsuya Tamura and Joe Yoshimura to set up teamLab in 2001. While Inoko leads the art at the collective, Sakai leads teamLab Solutions, its web and app design business.
On the sidelines of Config India, Lounge spoke to Sakai about designing for screens and spaces, what each teaches the other, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Edited excerpts.
You’ve spoken publicly about teamLab’s web and app business funding the art vertical for years. What lessons from the digital business have you carried into the physical one?
Honestly, we had no strategy. When we started, we didn’t even know what to call what we made. We were shaped by nature and its beauty; we loved making things and wanted to create experiences that couldn’t be described in words. But we didn’t know it was art—people started calling it that, and we had no idea how it would make money. The web services we built made money from the start, and that business kept growing. The art side grew slowly for about 12 years. Then in 2018 we opened our first permanent museum called Borderless in Tokyo, and it took off.
What do you think drove that breakthrough in 2018? Did the internet play a big part?
I think having a real venue anyone could visit was huge for us. Till today, the top reason people visit us is direct word of mouth, not the internet. It is someone saying, “If you go to Tokyo, go to Borderless.” We are inspired by Hiroshi Yamauchi of Nintendo, who I believe had said that he didn’t care about marketing, only whether people told each other about Nintendo.
Our only real business principle is independence. Even in the 2000s, when we were tiny, we wanted to control our own creativity and not be told what to do by people who aren’t builders. We figured if we survived long enough, something would happen. It took a long time, but it was fun, and it still is.
Has designing for the web taught you anything about designing physical spaces and vice versa?
At first, it helped to think of a room as a giant web browser. On a website, you click, and the page responds. In the museums’ rooms, your body provides the click, and the artwork changes in response.
Our web services are mission-critical, so we test everything. But software is easy to update; a physical space sometimes has to be torn down and rebuilt. Our museums run almost every day of the year, about 13 hours a day, so operations have to be top-level. We run them with the same mindset as our software projects.
Did you customize the Mumbai exhibition for Indian audiences?
We never localize. If you customize, it can get complicated to track and maintain it across every branch. We’d rather make the best possible experience for everyone. Our main motifs, like flowers and light, aren’t tied to any culture.
You’ve been in this industry for 25 years. What’s something you’ve recently changed your mind about?
AI. The things I talked about in my session, I knew before AI, but I’d never put them into words because we were simply doing them every day. AI made me ask: So what do we do now? About a year ago, when Claude and others started coding like humans, I wondered what people were going to do. I wasn’t anti-AI—I love technology—but I was overwhelmed.
After using it for a long time, I see it differently. There’s plenty we should and must still do, and a lot of UX in this world that we can make better.
We’ve redesigned many of our processes, especially on the Solutions side. We’ve always believed we have to keep changing, but the speed of change right now is extraordinary. I love it, actually. I’m very optimistic.
You spoke in your session about the importance of keeping friction in the creative process with respect to AI usage. Where do you avoid AI, and where do you let it make life easier?
AI has made research far easier. But when you create, you have to actually be there and do something. AI speaks in words, and words don’t capture everything. People think AI knows everything. I really don’t. It can’t know this moment, this feeling of being here in Bengaluru. Coding, though, is a language, so AI is good at it. We don’t write code by hand anymore, especially on the Solutions side.
But AI is a tool; there’s far more to the world than what it covers. Humans aren’t logical; we’re emotional, and I love that. Working with someone is a lovely thing. In those moments, sparks fly, and new ideas emerge. We mustn’t lose that. I’ll let AI do a lot, but decisions should come from discussion among many specialists, taking in how others see the world. That’s important, and it’s fun.
You grew up in Hokkaido, which is often seen as quite different from the rest of Japan. How did it influence who you are now?
Hokkaido’s history is young by Japanese standards. People arrived there from all over the country in the Meiji era, about 150 years ago, and built everything out of a forest. So, people there are very open to new things, unlike in more tradition-bound cities. That shaped me, and so did nature. In winter, there’s nothing but snow, so I would play with it and build things out of it.
When I was nine or 10, I spent a year each in New Zealand and the US, where my father, a civil engineering academic, had relocated for work. In a Japanese elementary school, you raise your hand to ask to use the bathroom. In New Zealand, I noticed how students didn’t have to seek anyone’s permission; they would just get up and go. It opened me up to a different way of living and made me curious about different cultures. It’s also the reason I’m able to speak English fluently.
If you were a child today, how would you seek out art?
I’d go to museums. Beyond our own work, there are so many masterpieces I love that I wish I’d seen when I was small. That said, as a child, I don’t think I would have looked at an artwork and become enlightened. But those experiences accumulate, and in the end they have an effect. Take food, for instance. My grandmother was a wonderful cook, and growing up around her and observing her shaped how I enjoy cooking and eating food as an adult.
What advice would you give children today to build a better relationship with art and nature?
I have two daughters. We live in central Tokyo. There’s a big park in our neighbourhood, so I keep insisting that they need to go there and see, feel, and, more importantly, touch things. They mustn’t believe that whatever comes out of AI or Google is everything.
Touching something is completely different from watching it.