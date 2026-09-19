How I discovered Japan without Google or Instagram

I am not a to-do-list kind of worker; procrastination is often what drives my work. But when it comes to travel, I am the “planner” type: monuments to see, restaurants to eat at, Instagram-famous stores to shop at.
All of this went out of the window in August, when my brother and I travelled to Japan with one rule: we would not let Google or social media dictate where we ate, shopped or went. Google Maps would be used only to get to and from the airport. We picked our hotels and other destinations from a printed city map.
Instead of chasing everything that is documented, reviewed and recommended, we would let curiosity guide us—like meandering into a street simply because it looked interesting.
On our first morning in Tokyo, after depositing our luggage in the hotel, we headed out for breakfast. After 40 minutes of walking through the lanes of Taito City, known for its old-world charm, we ended up at a hole-in-the-wall café serving English-American breakfast. We were too hungry to complain that it wasn’t Japanese. Between the two of us, we polished off an avocado toast, croque monsieur, crème brûlée, pineapple pop soda and what I can only describe as the best tiramisu I have had so far.
After buying our Metro cards and picking up a Metro map from the train station, we spent our first day strolling around in the neighbourhood we were staying in. We met a 90-year-old artist who had a small roadside shop selling antiques, old prints and her own artwork. She didn’t speak English, and we know no Japanese. But hand gestures were enough to understand each other. We bought two of her paintings depicting everyday life in Tokyo.
For dinner, the hotel receptionist gave us directions to a 50-year-old ramen place, which we never found. We ended up, instead, at the Sensō-ji shrine, one of the oldest Buddhist temples in Tokyo. Eventually, we ended up at a ramen place we had visited last year. It has no signboard, just a white wall and a machine where you place your order.
The restaurant can seat no more than ten. Last year, I had requested the owner’s daughter, who was also serving, to leave the meat out of my bowl. “No pork?” she smiled as soon as she saw me this time, making an ‘X’ with her hands. The taste was just as I remembered—the umami intact.
LAST-MINUTE PLANS
The next day we went to the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, which was celebrating its 100th anniversary—something we discovered only after arriving, an hour before closing . We made a quick round of the Edo in Focus exhibition, which featured paintings on folding screens (byōbu), hanging scrolls (kakejiku) and handscrolls (emaki), along with prints by eight renowned Japanese artists, including Utamaro, Sharaku, Hokusai and Hiroshige.
Outside, we stumbled upon a food festival celebrating Pakistani culture in front of the National Museum. We had biryani with cans of Suntory, before moving on to the panic part of the day: we hadn’t booked our train tickets to Fuji for the next morning. When we finally reached the station to buy them, the seats were sold out and our only option was to stand for 3 hours.
So that’s what we did. Just before arriving at our destination, when I checked our hotel booking for the exact address, I realised that I had bought tickets to the wrong destination. We were now four hours away from where we were supposed to be, the conductor confirmed. We had landed in Kawaguchiko, a little resort town at the base of Mt Fuji.
While regretting our resolve not to rely on technology, we headed to the tourist information centre. It was the weekend, most hotels were full, barring one that had a single room available. The silver lining? It was a ryokan, a traditional Japanese inn with tatami-mat floors, sliding paper doors and an onsen, or hot spring bath. Best of all, the room came with a view of Mt Fuji.