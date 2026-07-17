JBL Bar 1300MK2 review: A premium soundbar system that will make you question buying a home theatre

Yet, no matter how fully-featured a soundbar gets, it will ultimately be judged solely on how good it sounds, and in that respect, the Bar 1300MK2 delivers top-tier sound quality. The 11.1.4-channel system uses raw power and its MultiBeam tech to create a much wider soundstage than one would expect, and cranking up the volume beyond 15 (32 max) goes into unsafely loud territory! The Atmos height effects while watching latest season of Stranger Things had me looking up whenever there was a thunderstrike, and the way the sound of the wind swirled around me, from front to back, was sublime. Switching between the dog fights in Top Gun: Maverick and the docking sequence in Interstellar, the soundbar unlocked a deeply visceral response. It’s no slouch with music either, although the deep thundering bass that is great for movies might need to be EQ’d down for acoustic genres. I’m used to watching films and shows with subtitles on, but the voice enhancement tech had me turning off the subtitles for the first time in a very long while.