JBL Bar 1300MK2 review: A premium soundbar system that will make you question buying a home theatre

One look at that price tag—which is more than most people typically spend on their TV, let alone a soundbar—and it’s clear JBL needed to bring its A-game. And bring it has, with an astounding array of drivers spread across the entire soundbar. Across the centre-front section alone, you get a central tweeter flanked by four racetrack drivers on each side, with another tweeter on each side beyond them. On each end of the main soundbar sit two drivers angled outwards to bounce audio off your side walls for side-surround effects, while on top of the soundbar are a pair of angled drivers for the front height effects.