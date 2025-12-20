The running joke in Kiran Mani’s family is that pitching business ideas is simply his way of getting new jobs. The chief executive officer at JioStar, heading oversight of digital platforms (JioHotstar and Cricinfo) and outcomes (consumer, content and revenue), has examples to illustrate this. At two crucial points in his life, what was supposed to be a pitch for an entrepreneurial venture he planned to start turned into job opportunities.
JioStar CEO Kiran Mani on why ‘being boring’ is good for his job
SummaryThe CEO of JioStar on staying close to the customer, how the company’s bread and butter is general entertainment and not just IPL, and bringing good people and interesting problems together
The running joke in Kiran Mani’s family is that pitching business ideas is simply his way of getting new jobs. The chief executive officer at JioStar, heading oversight of digital platforms (JioHotstar and Cricinfo) and outcomes (consumer, content and revenue), has examples to illustrate this. At two crucial points in his life, what was supposed to be a pitch for an entrepreneurial venture he planned to start turned into job opportunities.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More