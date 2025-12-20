JioStar CEO Kiran Mani on why ‘being boring’ is good for his job

“Cricket has been a very important propeller to build big viewership, but we are a 400 million monthly active user platform clocking a billion hours of watch time. That doesn’t happen just because of cricket,” he insists. One of the things with the Indian audience, Mani points out, is that you cannot have a one-size-fits-all approach. “The content diversity is massive. Indian audiences are five years ahead of every other global audience in technology adoption. At the same time, Indian audiences are about five years behind in economic unlock (propensity to pay). The greatest challenge in India is bridging that decade gap. You have to be ahead on the technology curve, but you have to adopt your business principles to ensure that even though they are 10 years behind (economically), when they catch up, they yield phenomenal returns. So it’s about squeezing and bridging that gap. That’s really the unlock that we constantly work on,” he says.