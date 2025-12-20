JioStar CEO Kiran Mani on why ‘being boring’ is good for his job

The first was in 2010 when he pitched Fosbury Flop, an ad-tech platform for last-minute media buying and crowd-sourcing marketing solutions that he had co-founded, to Google. The technology company, in turn, offered him a role as head of sales for India, which he accepted. The second time was in 2023, when he met Uday Shankar, the current vice-chairman of JioStar, to pitch a new platform for creators where content opportunities and revenue models could go beyond YouTube. Shankar was quick to ask Mani, who was at the time working with Google and based in Singapore, to come to Mumbai to attempt all those experiments for JioHotstar, the video-streaming platform that was to take shape post the merger of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, and The Walt Disney Company.