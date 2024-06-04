Why adaptability is the skill you need for your dream job
SummaryOnly IQ and EQ are no longer enough to stay ahead in your career. You also need a high adaptability quotient, or AQ
With the hiring season at its peak, both existing employees and those entering the workforce are looking for a way to land that coveted job. But it’s no longer a linear path where only academic performance and intelligence can guarantee a position.
In fact, high intelligence quotient (IQ; your ability to reason and solve problems) and emotional quotient (EQ; the ability to understand, use and manage your emotions to navigate different situations) are no longer the only two essential skills that employers look for in potential hires. With the demands of the office changing constantly and technology evolving at a fast pace, another “Q" has become important—the AQ, or the adaptability quotient, essentially a measure of adaptability in the workplace. The higher the AQ, the higher the likelihood of people to successfully deal with uncertain circumstances.
Natalie Fratto, managing director of Silicon Valley Bank, had highlighted the importance of AQ early in 2019. “IQ is the minimum you need to get a job but AQ is how you will be successful over time," Fratto had said in a TED talk.