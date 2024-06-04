Why adaptability is the skill you need for your dream job

In fact, high intelligence quotient (IQ; your ability to reason and solve problems) and emotional quotient (EQ; the ability to understand, use and manage your emotions to navigate different situations) are no longer the only two essential skills that employers look for in potential hires. With the demands of the office changing constantly and technology evolving at a fast pace, another “Q" has become important—the AQ, or the adaptability quotient, essentially a measure of adaptability in the workplace. The higher the AQ, the higher the likelihood of people to successfully deal with uncertain circumstances.

Natalie Fratto, managing director of Silicon Valley Bank, had highlighted the importance of AQ early in 2019. “IQ is the minimum you need to get a job but AQ is how you will be successful over time," Fratto had said in a TED talk.

Also read: Want to be productive? Don’t multitask, says Ceat Ltd's CEO Arnab Banerjee The ability to respond to change and overcome challenges in real time has become even more important in the post-pandemic era, indicating how an employee will recover from setbacks.

What’s more, adaptability is also about being flexible in work methods and schedules, showing a willingness to take on new roles and responsibilities and displaying adeptness in handling diverse teams and stakeholders.

“In our experience, especially within tech-driven industries, the ability to swiftly embrace new technologies and market dynamics is paramount," says Dinesh Menon, who leads the founders’ office, strategy, investor relations and people, at Onsurity, an employee healthcare platform. “Individuals with a high AQ demonstrate resilience, flexibility and willingness to adopt innovation."

Agrees Vineeta Singh, co-founder and chief executive of SUGAR Cosmetics company. “In the last five years, there has been a dramatic change in the way organisations function, from going remote during the pandemic to hybrid work now. There’s also more use of technology, including artificial intelligence (AI)," she says . “People who are more adaptable and resilient are likely to thrive in such scenarios, more than those who have high IQ."

That’s not all, though. Agile or adaptable workers are also more collaborative and remain calmer in the face of uncertainty, points out Menon. “They also seek innovative solutions to challenges, contributing to organisational goals."

While the willingness to change is critical, adaptability also requires a spirit of enthusiasm. “Adaptable employees embrace change with alacrity, viewing it as an opportunity. They approach new situations with an eagerness to learn that fosters a spirit of innovation," says Supriya Chouthoy, associate professor of practice (marketing), at BITS Law School, Mumbai.

Also read: Cracking the PCOS code: Top tips for managing symptoms and boosting fertility In today’s fast-paced world, those who don’t adapt quickly risk becoming obsolete, says Chouthoy.

That’s something Mahi Sinha, 32, a content executive at a multinational in Mumbai, took a while to understand. She was always resistant to the idea of using ChatGPT, but last year she decided to embrace the AI system to avoid turning obsolete in her workplace.

“I have been a stickler for good quality work—a big reason why I have always considered it unethical to use a software for content. Even today, I don’t use it (ChatGPT) to write anything but it’s become an important tool in conducting research," she says. “I realised if I don’t embrace new-age tools, I won’t be able to enhance my speed and will eventually lose out."

To remain relevant and competitive, individuals and organisations must continuously upskill, learn new technologies, and adapt to emerging trends, believes Suman Kumar Ghosh, chief human resources officer, Bajaj Electricals.

“Failure to do so can result in falling behind competitors, losing market share, and ultimately, becoming irrelevant in the eyes of customers. Embracing a culture of continuous learning is essential for staying ahead of the curve and ensuring long-term success," Ghosh says.

Organisations, too, can encourage their employees to become more adaptable.

Also Read: Stories of music from Meghalaya For starters, companies need to communicate clearly values regarding adaptability so that the employees know what they are working towards.

“Providing feedback and recognition for adaptable behaviour reinforces its importance at the workplace. Besides, encouraging experimentation fosters innovation and cross-functional collaboration exposes employees to very diverse perspectives," explains Ghosh.

What’s more, companies must get rid of rigid office structures and make spaces more conducive to collaboration.

“Breaking down silos and promoting initiatives for knowledge sharing and innovation can work wonders. AQ improvement can only happen in safe and inclusive environments. Valuing all voices encourages experimentation and drives long-term success," says BITS Law School’s Chouthoy.

And a culture of experimentation can be fostered if there’s a space to try new things without the fear of failure. “We celebrate failures and chronicle them in our series ‘Fail Forward’, where employees share stories of ambitious experiments that failed," says Singh. “Surviving failures builds resilience and, in an era where the only thing constant is change, this encourages employees to become changemakers and risk-takers."