Monday Motivation: Joy Alukkas on how integrity and his father's lessons built a jewellery empire

Some of the earliest lessons for Joy Alukkas were picked up at the family dinner table. The conversations revolved around responsibility, ethics and respect for others. It’s where he first realised the importance of being a good listener.

“Business was discussed as relationships built on trust, rather than numbers. My father taught me that success without integrity had no meaning and that true leadership began with humility. Those conversations became my compass,” says Thrissur-based Alukkas, 69, Chairman & Managing Director of the Joyalukkas Group.

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The initial days on the shop floor were about being a keen observer. A lot of his time was spent interacting with customers and craftsmen, which gave him a good understanding of sourcing, design and operations. It laid the foundation of a business that has expanded to around 190 showrooms across 12 countries today.

“What continues to inspire me is the responsibility that comes with the trust that millions of families have placed in the Joyalukkas name. Each day offers an opportunity to do better, to elevate standards, nurture talent and serve with purpose,” he says.

Alongside building the brand, Alukkas believes in giving back through the Joyalukkas Foundation that works in the field of education, healthcare, women empowerment and community upliftment.

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“True success is the ability to give back with dignity and create impact. The foundation is built on the belief that success must serve society,” he says.

Alukkas talks to Mint about learning from his father and his thoughts on mentorship.

Who do you consider your mentor? I consider my father as my mentor. His wisdom, values and calm leadership continue to influence every aspect of my life even today. I am self-taught under his inspiring presence.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? Trust is earned over years and can be lost in moments. Every decision must protect that trust, regardless of the cost.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Mentorship is about nurturing future leaders. I believe in empowering teams, encouraging independent thinking and leading by example. Growth becomes meaningful only when it is shared.

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What’s your morning schedule like? My mornings begin with a walk or a light workout, which helps me reflect and plan my day. I believe clarity of thought at the start of the day creates excellence for the rest of it.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? I believe in focus, discipline, quick decision-making and delegation of responsibility. It’s equally important to have a work-life balance, so staying connected to the family is important. It re-energises me and keeps me grounded.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? The pandemic reinforced adaptability and purposeful communication. Staying connected digitally and emotionally became essential, and those practices remain integral even today.

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Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? I believe biographies and real-life journeys offer the most powerful lessons. Experience, both one’s own as well as that of others, is the greatest teacher.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? Time spent with family and friends, travel, moments of reflection and quiet simplicity help me recharge. In today’s fast-moving world, occasional unwinding is a necessity.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.

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