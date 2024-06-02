5 big game releases in June 2024 to enjoy this summer

June is an exciting month for game releases, especially platforms like the Nintendo Switch. There are also some fascinating updates to popular gaming series like Bungie studio’s Destiny series and the critically acclaimed Elden Ring. Here’s a look at 5 upcoming gaming titles releasing in the month of June that you can enjoy this summer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Star Wars: Hunters – Releasing on 4 June (On Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS) Star Wars: Hunters is set after the fall of the Galactic empire and in this action game you compete in third-person battleground combats in a place called the Arena, located on the planet of Vespaara. Players can choose from a number of characters – be it a Wookiee Juggernaut called Grozz or an Imperial Force Gunner named Sentinel. You can even customize each Hunter by collecting and equipping them with different costumes and weapons. This is your chance to explore iconic Star Wars worlds as different characters in a whole new manner.

Destiny 2: Final shape – Releasing on 4 June (On PC, PlayStation, and Xbox) This upcoming eighth expansion to Bungie’s first-person shooter Desitny 2 will focus on the ‘Witness’ - the main antagonist of Destiny’s ‘Light and Darkness Saga’ and a powerful being of Darkness. Players, as the Guardian, must try and stop the Witness from creating what is known as ‘the Final Shape’, which would lead to the destruction of the universe, and end the war between Light and Darkness. As with previous expansions in the series, Destiny 2: Final Shape is expected to have more significant gameplay changes, including a new weapon enhancement system and an updated player’s heads-up display and user interface. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Still Wakes The Deep - Releasing on 18 June (On PC, PlayStation, and Xbox) Award-winning game developer studio The Chinese Room – known for their exploration games that are high on audio and storytelling – are back with Still Wakes The Deep, a first-person survival horror game. Set during the Christmas of 1975, players take on the role of Caz McLeary, an electrician stuck on a damaged oil rig in the North Sea. McLeary must rescue his crewmates and navigate his way through the damaged oil rig, with no lines of communication to the outside world, while facing his own fears but also confronting an unknown horror that has found its way onto the rig.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is the biggest expansion to the original Elden Ring.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC – Releasing on 21 June (On PC, PlayStation, and Xbox) Probably the most exciting release in June, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is the biggest expansion to the original Elden Ring (released in 2022), an action role-playing game (RPG) from developers FromSoftware. According to the game’s official website, this new downloadable content expansion pack will feature new weapons, equipment, weapon skills and magic that will further increase the players' RPG freedom. The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion also features an all-new story set in the Land of Shadow, where further adventures and secrets await.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is a modern-day Nintendo Switch remake of the 2013 game Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD – 27 June (On Nintendo Switch) One for the Nintendo and Mario franchise lovers, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is a modern-day Nintendo Switch remake of the 2013 game Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon. In this remake, players must explore haunted mansions with Mario’s brother Luigi and his ghost-hunting tool, the Poltergust 5000. Along the way, as you capture ghosts, players must also solve different puzzles. According to the Nintendo website, the game also features a multiplayer mode where a total of four players can explore the ScareScraper, a haunted building not found in the main game mode. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

