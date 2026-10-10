Karan Ahuja of Cococart is raising the bar for premium confectionery in India

“Every first order of any brand is made by me because otherwise the learning curve is too long,” Karan says. “Most confectionery companies have huge portfolios, that’s why I go wide on the initial order. So, if I know I’m going to be able to buy only eight products from Hershey’s Malaysia, I’ll order at least 20-25 and let the customer decide which ones stay.” With all the margin pressure and expiry dates, he is well aware that some of the products may have to be liquidated. That’s why he underwrites the first order. From the second time, it’s the team’s responsibility to make things work.