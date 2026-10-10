Karan Ahuja of Cococart is raising the bar for premium confectionery in India

Karan Ahuja had been playing pickleball in another part of town before we met at Coco Cafe, the food and beverage (F&B) outlet of Cococart, best known as one of India’s leading omnichannel retailers and importers of chocolates, in Mumbai airport’s terminal 2. The 35-year-old co-founder of the company is serious about fitness, especially since his job requires him to eat 150 grams of chocolate on an average day.
Karan Ahuja had been playing pickleball in another part of town before we met at Coco Cafe, the food and beverage (F&B) outlet of Cococart, best known as one of India’s leading omnichannel retailers and importers of chocolates, in Mumbai airport’s terminal 2. The 35-year-old co-founder of the company is serious about fitness, especially since his job requires him to eat 150 grams of chocolate on an average day.
“I love dark chocolate, but I have to taste a range of products for work,” Ahuja says. This occupational hazard means that he can’t, in good faith, prevent his toddler daughters from indulging in chocolates either. “They get to eat what they want, though we try to limit it to healthier, 85% dark chocolate.”
“I love dark chocolate, but I have to taste a range of products for work,” Ahuja says. This occupational hazard means that he can’t, in good faith, prevent his toddler daughters from indulging in chocolates either. “They get to eat what they want, though we try to limit it to healthier, 85% dark chocolate.”
In 2020, when Ahuja started Cococart with his elder brother Arjun (who has since moved on to other arms of the family’s businesses), it was more out of a desperation to make the best of a bad situation rather than as a connoisseur of fine chocolates. His family owned Flemingo International, a flourishing duty-free business, since 2003. By 2019, the company had built its presence in 37 countries, from the Americas to Australia, but then the pandemic hit, and air travel came to a halt worldwide.
“In a year-and-a-half, we had to close about 70% of our group operations,” Ahuja says. “Our European business was doing $400 million. We sold it for $4 million. We owned a cruise ship business, which did £200 million, and had to be sold too. ” As the family was coming to terms with cultivating a “highly defensive and protectionist” mindset, Atul, Karan’s father, had a more immediate concern.
“We had a huge inventory of imported chocolate sitting with us,” Karan recalls, “which is different from having liquor and perfume.” While the latter could be sold off whenever travel routes opened, items like chocolate have a limited shelf life. Shipments that had arrived in January and February of 2020 were good for six-nine months, after which the entire stock would have to be written off. And so, Ahuja senior told his boys to find a way to sell off the inventory.
As it happened, the family was on the verge of selling Flemingo International when covid-19 broke out. “My dad had already decided on his next venture—distributing imported confectionery in India. He basically planned to build a Nykaa for chocolates,” Karan says. “Arjun and I simply stole his idea. That’s how Cococart came about.”
Funded by the family, the company did business of ₹6.85 crore in the first year, of which ₹92.5 lakh was online. Currently backed by the Adani Group, which acquired a 74% stake in it in 2024 (on a deal valued at ₹200 crore), Cococart closed FY25 at ₹266 crore. This financial year, Ahuja says, they are likely to hit ₹350 crore, depending on Diwali sales. The company had Ebitda loss of ₹2.99 crore in FY26, has a monthly turnaround of ₹30-31 crore and is expected to become profitable this financial year.
But the numbers don’t tell the whole story, especially the roller-coaster ride that the Ahuja family’s fortunes have been through in the last two decades.
A rocky ride
Atul, a mechanical engineer by training, worked at an IT job for a few years before starting, in 1991, his first business—making chairs and sofas. Not only was he a well-intentioned man, he was also a stickler for compliance, qualities that don’t necessarily make a canny businessman. It was only a matter of time before people from the extended family were copying his idea and starting similar ventures. “Since he liked to do everything by the book and pay every tax, dad started getting hugely undercut by his competitors,” Karan says. “He had a rough few years before he shut down the business in 2002. By the time I was 11, we had gone bankrupt.”
Atul was jobless for a year, before things looked up. Their home in Mumbai’s Chembur, where Karan grew up in a joint family, was right next to a bungalow owned by the actor, Raj Kapoor. “I don’t know how, but my great-grandfather was friends with Raj Kapoor’s father,” Karan says. One day, when someone looking for a partner to start a duty-free business in India asked the younger Kapoor for references, the actor simply pointed them to his neighbours.
“My uncle, Viren, was a major businessman at the time, and asked my dad if he wanted to do it and, of course, my father was more than happy to,” adds Karan. With the first and only investment of ₹42 lakh from his uncle, the business took off, starting with Trivandrum airport in 2003, before creating a pan-India footprint by 2008. Karan joined the business in 2012 after graduating in business from Poddar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.
In the last 14 years, working with his father has been a richer education in management, risk mitigation and crisis handling for Karan than any B-school degree could have taught him. Add to this hands-on experience, his passion, business acumen, and disciplined focus (each day of the week has a fixed cadence for him unless he is travelling, Karan says), and Cococart’s journey, from being a website selling chocolates to scaling to a multi-million dollar omnichannel business with 65 stores around the country (and 30 plus in the pipeline), begins to add up. They are available on Blinkit too.
At the same time, Cococart, like most businesses, isn’t immune from volatility. The war in West Asia sent cocoa prices soaring, air traffic has been hit due to prohibitively expensive fares and scarcity of aviation fuel, while shipments have been delayed by the stalemate over the Strait of Hormuz. The Toblerone bar, an evergreen hit with duty-free shoppers, now retails at around ₹399, from ₹199 in 2020.
“We had reached about 15,000 daily traffic at Navi Mumbai airport in May, but now (September) we are down to 4,000,” Karan says. “Even Mumbai airport traffic is down by 16%.” The setback in airport sales, however, has not deterred him from clocking several impressive wins. “Our direct e-commerce brings only 1% of the revenue, but quick commerce now contributes about 30%,” he adds. “As for the retail and distribution businesses, each brings about ₹15 crore a month.” Despite this robust form, it isn’t all a numbers game. Rather, Karan has his eyes trained on the longer-term, which has led him to forge a flurry of exclusive partnerships.
High risk, high reward
Last year, Cococart acquired the rights to distribute Venchi, an Italian chocolate and gelato brand, as well as Neuhaus, a luxury Belgian chocolate manufacturer, in India. Other additions include Vapiano, Cafe Bateel and Le Pain Quotidien. While these brands have added heft to Cococart’s premium portfolio, their products are expensive, especially for a price-sensitive market like India.
“Venchi sells at around €6.50 a scoop in Italy, its cheapest market, which means it translates to roughly ₹700 for India, which simply doesn’t work,” says Karan. “So we have priced it at ₹495, even though we are paying 110% import duty. We are okay to take a margin hit and play the long game because we love the brand very much.” This high-risk, high-reward strategy shapes his decision-making in other aspects of the business too.
“Every first order of any brand is made by me because otherwise the learning curve is too long,” Karan says. “Most confectionery companies have huge portfolios, that’s why I go wide on the initial order. So, if I know I’m going to be able to buy only eight products from Hershey’s Malaysia, I’ll order at least 20-25 and let the customer decide which ones stay.” With all the margin pressure and expiry dates, he is well aware that some of the products may have to be liquidated. That’s why he underwrites the first order. From the second time, it’s the team’s responsibility to make things work.
Aside from taking such bets, Cococart is no less adventurous about owning a distinct identity for itself. In 2023, it launched Rhine Valley Gourmet, its own chocolate brand, inspired by “the best of European chocolate making methods”, as the website puts it. Rhine Valley offers a wide array of flavours, all devoid of palm oil—the products contribute 12-14% of total sales.
Even though Rhine Valley has strong competition in the form of Lindt and Toblerone, Karan isn’t willing to compromise on pricing. “Our benchmark was Lindt when it came to pricing, but we felt our chocolate was superior in every way. We use a far higher-grade and concentration of nuts, for instance,” he claims. “So we decided to launch it at ₹495 a bar, about 20% more premium than Lindt, which was averaging at ₹400 a bar at the time.” Cococart’s aspiration was to deliver a homegrown chocolate that tasted as good as a Läderach or Sprüngli (a bar of these premium brands costs ₹1,500- ₹2,000), but at half the price. And Karan came up with a strategy to make it work.
“We’ve been doing confectionery and travel retail for long enough to know that if a pricey product is on offer, its cumulative sales value will still be large,” he says. “So we had a 2+1 or 3+1 offer all year, though now, with cocoa prices on the rise, we can’t run similar deals anymore.”
In terms of stocking brands, Cococart’s advantage has been the large dataset available to it from years of selling duty-free confectionery. “We established our core with the six ‘global giants’—Lindt, Ferrero Rocher, Mondelez, Mars, Hershey’s and Nestle,” says Karan. “However, there were lots of learnings and eye-openers.”
The UK variant of KitKat, for instance, never took off in India despite its popularity here because no one wanted to pay even ₹79 for the two-finger bar (the Indian version costs ₹15). “Nestle’s After Eight didn’t sell at all in the duty-free business but remains a best-selling product in the domestic market for Cococart,” he offers as another example.
Being on top of the shifting dynamics of demand and supply, decoding customer behaviour, and pivoting quickly to address new challenges keep the business agile and exciting for him. But the real drive comes from deep within. “If I decide to do something, I can’t do it half-heartedly,” he says. “And I hate losing.”