Karan Ahuja of Cococart is raising the bar for premium confectionery in India

Karan Ahuja had been playing pickleball in another part of town before we met at Coco Cafe, the food and beverage (F&B) outlet of Cococart, best known as one of India’s leading omnichannel retailers and importers of chocolates, in Mumbai airport’s terminal 2. The 35-year-old co-founder of the company is serious about fitness, especially since his job requires him to eat 150 grams of chocolate on an average day.