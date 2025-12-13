‘We need 100 Earths to sustain generative AI’

It’s also a completely different order of magnitude in terms of physical infrastructure. The modern internet runs on data centres, so every year for the past 20 years we’ve had more and more data centres in the world—and yet, in the years before the Gen AI boom, US energy demand flatlined and European energy demand fell, even as they were the two regions with the most data centre expansion. In the generative AI era, we are now seeing the US having a historic rise in energy demand because of data centres. The EU’s climate goals and energy efficiency goals are being threatened by data centre expansion. And this difference is one of the hardest things to convey because these companies operate at an order of magnitude that the average person has never encountered. (Sam) Altman recently said that he wants to build $10 trillion worth of data centres—I think that’s a strategy to make it sound like we have always had these big numbers around. We haven’t. It’s completely unprecedented.