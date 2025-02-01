Looking to buy a new Kindle device? You’re out of luck (for now)
If one of your resolutions for the new year has been to up your reading game and you’ve been looking to buy an Amazon Kindle to help you with your goal, tough luck! For the last several months, Kindle devices have been out of stock on Amazon.in. Marked as “currently unavailable", the entire portfolio of Kindle devices in India is missing.
This situation is unprecedented since the launch of Amazon Kindle in India in 2012. The last time Amazon launched a lineup of Kindle devices in India—the 11th generation Kindle, which was globally announced a couple of months earlier—was in December 2022. While the next generation of devices—refreshed versions of Kindle Scribe, Kindle Paperwhite, and the entry-level Kindle, as well as the company’s first-ever e-reader with a colour e-ink display, Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition—were launched in the US on October 16, 2024, the Indian launch has not happened yet.