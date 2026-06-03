Do these automated appliances signal the electrified future of the Indian kitchen?

The multitude of bread options like bhakri, pizza bases, and tortillas are currently listed as “coming soon”, and are expected to be rolled out later this year. While there’s a companion app for initial setup, you can't yet use it to also operate the machine. Rotimatic Next is quite expensive at a whopping ₹1,19,999, and occupies significant counter space. You’re essentially paying for convenience and the promise that you’ll get something extra down the line. Acquiring one isn’t seamless either. The product is currently out of stock, with a 4-6-week delivery timeline once inventory returns.