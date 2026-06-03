Do these automated appliances signal the electrified future of the Indian kitchen?

For decades, an Indian kitchen has been shaped by two realities: the wider availability of meagrely paid domestic helps or toiling homemakers and the cultural insistence on fresh, hot food. While that remains true, the Indian kitchen has been quietly going electric over the years.
The mixer‑grinder was the first sign of changing times. The microwave arrived with the promise of a cooking revolution, but is mostly used for reheating leftovers. And then the air fryers for guilt-free grub, coffee machines for a discerning coffee ritual, induction cooktops for emergencies, and OTGs for experimental baking followed—each adding a little more steel and glass to the countertop.
But the next wave of kitchen technology promises to be very different.