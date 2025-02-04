Looking for a Kindle alternative? Try the Kobo Libra Color
In the midst of our cluttered, borderline-ADD-inducing digital lifestyles, e-readers, old or new, Kindle or Kobo, feel like a breath of fresh air in their distraction-free approach to serving up your favorite reads. That they were the only devices that still used black and white screens further reinforced the appeal — I mean, turning your phone to grayscale mode is a known hack to curb phone addiction.
Ergo, when news of e-readers with colour e-ink displays first surfaced, I fretted about them going the way of the rest of the pack, devices that tried to reel you in with colours and apps and distractions galore. After testing the Kobo Libra Color (Rs. 19,999), the first colour e-reader to launch in India (and well before any news of the Kindle Colorsoft has started doing the rounds), my fears were suitably dispelled.