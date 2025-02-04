Looking for a Kindle alternative? Try the Kobo Libra Color

Tech Specs

Switching to a colour display which supports writing does draw additional power, so there’s an upgraded 2GHz processor and a larger 2050mAh battery, alongside the 32GB of non-expandable support. While Kobo’s user interface is streamlined and easy to navigate, there is the slightest amount of lag when opening ebooks or returning to the home screen, but everything else, from page turns to using the on-screen keyboard, is snappy. Unlike your other gadgets, battery life is not something you need to worry about on a daily or even a weekly basis, and the Libra Color lasted me well into the third week with about an hour of reading daily. Topping up via the USB-C port is quick, with 90% levels within an hour and another hour to full top it off.