KP Singh: The city builder
SummaryKP Singh, the 95-year-old chairman emeritus of DLF, on building cities, golf courses, relationships, and a life he didn’t quite dream of
Dressed in a claret-coloured shirt and dark slacks, K.P. Singh is just back in New Delhi from Lynndale, his 110-acre home in Mussoorie, where he brought in his 95th birthday with family and friends, and musicians flown in for the occasion. “I love music. I love to dance. I wish I could sing or play, but I can’t, so I listen," he says, when I ask Singh, who is No.12 on Forbes’ list of India’s richest and rumoured to host lavish parties with the best bartenders, chefs and international celebrity musicians, how he celebrated his birthday. “My life, I take every day as a birthday."
Born in Bulandshahr in present-day Uttar Pradesh on 19 November 1929—online sources say 15 August 1931 “but you know how certificates were made in those days"—Kushal Pal Singh is chairman emeritus of DLF Ltd. He took over the real estate company, now India’s biggest listed property firm by market cap, from his father-in-law in 1974-75. He was its chairman until his retirement in 2020, four decades during which his ideas and novel methods of implementation transformed the real estate business in India and, for better or worse, created a blueprint for upscale apartment living.