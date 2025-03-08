KP Singh: The city builder

Much of Singh’s story is well documented—the early public-private partnerships to develop land, spending time with farmers to convince them to sell, the careful fostering of relationships with people at all levels from Cabinet ministers to office clerks. He’s contributed to this oeuvre himself with his recent memoir, Why the Heck Not? and his 2011 autobiography, Whatever the Odds, which focused on the business. “Why the Heck Not? is more about life itself, what I’ve learnt, the ups and downs, the peculiarities, how I dealt with my phases of my life, and putting those lessons down so it can be useful for someone else," he says. His is a complicated legacy and Singh revels in storytelling—he enjoys making himself the hero but there’s also a calibrated cadence to the stories. He’s comfortably aware of the unique vision that allowed him to imagine a city beyond Delhi in the 1980s when most people lived in bungalows and worked in government offices, yet admits that Gurugram hasn’t turned out as it should have due to a lack of planning that foregrounded people. He knows he’s more ambitious and driven than most, but quickly counters any statement that could been seen as hubris with “these are all lessons we can all learn". He’s aware of the role of serendipity in his life, but is equally certain that nothing can be achieved without hard work. He advocates grabbing any opportunity that comes one’s way yet insists one needs a personal code of ethics.