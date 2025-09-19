KTM 160 Duke: A good bad-boy bike for a first-time rider

I remember turning 18 with cinematic clarity—standing at the RTO before the counter opened, clutching a learner’s license form. I was applying for the MCWG: Motorcycle With Gear. No namby pamby stuff like gearless scooters would do it for me. It was the late 80s and the dream was to ride and eventually own the raucous Rajdoot Yamaha RD350, notoriously nicknamed ‘YamRaj’. Furiously fast with bleak braking, riding one was like flirting with the god of death himself.

My parents, with the experience of the way I used to ride my bicycle, said, “Absolutely not." Instead, I got the Yamaha RX100. I sulked, protested, and then rode it.

That little two-stroke turned tantrum into lifelong love. Light, quick in acceleration and gloriously loud, it taught me throttle control, cornering confidence, and the joy of riding for its own sake. I owned an RD350 a few years later, and that was all the more fun because I had cut my teeth on the RX100. So, I felt a strong sense of déjà vu when I heard of Bajaj’s decision to add the KTM 160 Duke to its line-up of Dukes (200, 250, and 390).

For today’s teen turned driving licence holder, riding means a gearless scooter or an insipid geared motorcycle, with the only motive being maximum milage, or worse, an electric two-wheeler. The 160 Duke is a bike that will help a teen grow up, even though it’s been developed primarily to be regarded as ‘My first motorcycle’.

The KTM 160 Duke is powered by a new 164.2cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 19hp at 9,500rpm and 15.5Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. Though these figures make it the most powerful bike in the 160cc segment, this is still an engine that is compliant and forgiving, with a smooth power delivery that doesn’t overwhelm new riders. On the move, the motor pulls with eagerness but never madness—a linear surge that reassures more than it intimidates.

The six-speed gearbox is paired to this engine through a slipper clutch, so in addition to downshifts being butter-smooth, the rear wheel stays drama-free and doesn’t lock up. This is truly handy for someone still learning how to use engine braking. The gearing of the KTM 160 is quite short, and I found changing gears ever so often when I braked or accelerated a bit annoying. But I am 53 years old. I know that my younger self would have thrived on constantly working the gearbox to keep the engine in the power band for maximum acceleration. For a teenager, this is great for sprints in between signal lights and to nip through unruly traffic. For a parent, it’s comfort in knowing the bike’s thrills are more city shenanigans than highway hooliganism.

Added reassurance is the dual-channel ABS, with steel-braided brake lines and a large 320mm front disc. What teens might keep from their parents is that the ABS on the rear brake can be switched off. As it was said at the product briefing, while pointing this out, “this is a KTM after all, and taking away the option to steer the motorcycle on gravel or dirt with a little rear wheel lock up slide would be untrue to the KTM DNA."

Unlike many entry-level bikes that feel cramped or compromised, the 160 Duke offers a roomy and upright riding position with an 815mm seat height that’s friendly to most riders. A wide handlebar and rear-set pegs hint at sportiness without forcing the rider into contortions.

This KTM tips the scales at 147kg, and the sub 150kg weight has been achieved by clever engineering like hollow axles, bionic wheels, and a lighter frame. It feels wonderfully light on its feet. Much like my old RX100, the Duke channels that same flickable charm in traffic, but with the planted confidence of a modern machine when diving into a corner. The WP Apex suspension, featuring upside down (USD) forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, strikes a sweet balance, making this motorcycle cushy enough for potholes yet taut enough to keep the grin glued on your face.

Teenagers don’t dream of fuel economy. They thrive on image and stylish presence. But pocket money must stretch across pizzas, parties and petrol. The 160 Duke certainly delivers style in spades with its attractive design, sharp rake, and signature KTM orange. Additionally, the LED headlamp, hazard lights, and LCD console with optional Bluetooth connectivity give it the tech personality of the larger KTMs. Fuel economy is claimed to be 40kpl by Bajaj, but 35 kilometres per litre seems more real world because this motorcycle will be ridden hard.

At ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the KTM 160 Duke sits right on the tail of its closest rival—the Yamaha MT-15, which starts at ₹1.7 lakh. The MT-15 is no slouch in sales either because over 10,000 units are sold monthly.

So why would anyone look KTM’s way? Because Bajaj has played this hand smartly. The 390 Duke may be the poster bike, the one plastered across teenagers’ phone wallpapers, but it’s also priced and powered to terrify both wallet and parent. The 160, on the other hand, is the foot in the door. It looks the part, wears the same orange swagger, but reins in both price and performance just enough to make it approachable. For novice motorcyclist who craves the KTM badge without the manic bite, this is the perfect first step into the orange circus.

