KTM 160 Duke: A good bad-boy bike for a first-time rider

The six-speed gearbox is paired to this engine through a slipper clutch, so in addition to downshifts being butter-smooth, the rear wheel stays drama-free and doesn’t lock up. This is truly handy for someone still learning how to use engine braking. The gearing of the KTM 160 is quite short, and I found changing gears ever so often when I braked or accelerated a bit annoying. But I am 53 years old. I know that my younger self would have thrived on constantly working the gearbox to keep the engine in the power band for maximum acceleration. For a teenager, this is great for sprints in between signal lights and to nip through unruly traffic. For a parent, it’s comfort in knowing the bike’s thrills are more city shenanigans than highway hooliganism.