KTM 390 Adventure: A motorcycle built for that great road trip
SummaryOne of the most awaited launches of the year, the KTM 390 Adventure is fun to ride long distances and isn’t really built for urban traffic
The KTM 390 Adventure was one of the most awaited launches of the year, and finally made its debut in February. Ever since whispers of its imminent arrival were heard, there was considerable excitement in the brotherhood of bikers.
The old KTM 390 was a much-loved motorcycle during its five years of existence. The new 390, priced at ₹3.68 lakh, is certainly not the same motorcycle with a makeover. This one looks as tall as the old one, but that’s deceptive. “With the new 830mm saddle height, I don’t have to skip from one foot to the other to balance the bike while stationary as I had to previously (the old one had an 855mm saddle). While stationary on the new motorcycle both my feet are flat on the ground at the same time," said a friend, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall.