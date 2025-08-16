Lal Chand Bisu of Kuku FM believes in pumping up the volume
The co-founder of Kuku FM and Kuku TV talks about the rise of microdramas, why content is a volume game today, and hitting the 10 million paid users mark
Preparing for this meeting with Lal Chand Bisu, co-founder of digital entertainment company Kuku FM, I started watching a popular microdrama on Kuku TV, an app launched by the company earlier this year for short-form fictional storytelling. The show, called Revenge of My Fake Boyfriend, turned out to be a slickly produced drama with a tight script and competent acting by fresh faces, aesthetically shot in a vertical video format. Each episode of the show, about a mega-rich girl fake-marrying a self-made businessman, was only about 2.5 minutes long, like all Kuku TV’s microdramas—a new genre in India inspired by Korean and Chinese microdramas that the company is largely responsible for popularising over the past few months.