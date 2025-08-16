Lal Chand Bisu of Kuku FM believes in pumping up the volume

Born and raised in the village of Bathoth in the Sikar district of Rajasthan, Bisu was among the first of his family to go to college. He met his co-founders at IIT Jodhpur, from where he graduated in 2012 and his co-founders in 2014. In 2013, he founded edtech startup EasyPrep, which Meena joined later. Based in Mumbai, the company, focused on providing multi-disciplinary test preparation for cracking competitive exams, was acquired by another edtech company, Toppr, in 2015 (Toppr was subsequently acquired by Byju’s in 2021). Living in Mumbai was a big change for Bisu, who was not used to local trains and long commutes. To kill time as he travelled across Mumbai, he started listening to podcasts. “I realised that it fit very well in my day-to-day life. I used to do a lot of exercise, and in Mumbai there was big commute time, so I would end up consuming more than two hours of podcasts daily...like Tim Ferris, Joe Rogan, and many podcasts related to the startup world. Most of them were American—there weren’t that many Indian podcasts. And I thought ‘yaar, yeh to tagda format hai’ (‘it’s a solid format’)."