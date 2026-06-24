Lamborghini Urus SE review: Driving the brand's first hybrid super SUV on Indian roads

California's Pacific Coast Highway unspools ahead of me in long, swooping curves, the ocean glinting to my left, the hills tumbling down to my right. The Urus SE I am driving is a perfect fit for this sinuous road. In Corsa mode, the twin-turbo V8 and its electric accomplice combine their 800 horsepower into something that feels less like acceleration and more like the horizon deciding, quite suddenly, that it would rather come to you. I stamp the accelerator and the sprint to the legal speed limit takes but a blink of an eye. Reigning it back in takes considerably more willpower.
This, I kept thinking, is what a Lamborghini is supposed to feel like. And then, somewhere between one perfect corner and the next, I thought about India. There’s a particular kind of heartbreak for supercar owners back home. The better part of ₹5 crore is spent on a low-slung dream machine, only for the rest of ownership to be spent in low-grade anxiety. Every speed breaker is a threat assessment; every basement ramp a negotiation.