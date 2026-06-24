Lamborghini Urus SE review: Driving the brand's first hybrid super SUV on Indian roads

California's Pacific Coast Highway unspools ahead of me in long, swooping curves, the ocean glinting to my left, the hills tumbling down to my right. The Urus SE I am driving is a perfect fit for this sinuous road. In Corsa mode, the twin-turbo V8 and its electric accomplice combine their 800 horsepower into something that feels less like acceleration and more like the horizon deciding, quite suddenly, that it would rather come to you. I stamp the accelerator and the sprint to the legal speed limit takes but a blink of an eye. Reigning it back in takes considerably more willpower.
California's Pacific Coast Highway unspools ahead of me in long, swooping curves, the ocean glinting to my left, the hills tumbling down to my right. The Urus SE I am driving is a perfect fit for this sinuous road. In Corsa mode, the twin-turbo V8 and its electric accomplice combine their 800 horsepower into something that feels less like acceleration and more like the horizon deciding, quite suddenly, that it would rather come to you. I stamp the accelerator and the sprint to the legal speed limit takes but a blink of an eye. Reigning it back in takes considerably more willpower.
This, I kept thinking, is what a Lamborghini is supposed to feel like. And then, somewhere between one perfect corner and the next, I thought about India. There’s a particular kind of heartbreak for supercar owners back home. The better part of ₹5 crore is spent on a low-slung dream machine, only for the rest of ownership to be spent in low-grade anxiety. Every speed breaker is a threat assessment; every basement ramp a negotiation.
This, I kept thinking, is what a Lamborghini is supposed to feel like. And then, somewhere between one perfect corner and the next, I thought about India. There’s a particular kind of heartbreak for supercar owners back home. The better part of ₹5 crore is spent on a low-slung dream machine, only for the rest of ownership to be spent in low-grade anxiety. Every speed breaker is a threat assessment; every basement ramp a negotiation.
This is why the Urus SE makes so much sense. The brief that led to Lamborghini developing the Urus addressed a very specific kind of millionaire's melancholy—that of the supercar enthusiast who defined himself by the badge on his key fob, but found himself reluctantly surrendering the Lamborghini to the garage and climbing into something altogether more practical whenever the destination involved snow, sand, a dirt track, or simply a road that had given up on itself. Something absolutely, definitively not a Lamborghini. When the Urus arrived in 2018, that person would never have to make that compromise again.
In India, though, our roads have so much adventure and excitement — speed bumps the size of small hills and potholes reaching down to almost the centre of the earth. The Urus SE's air suspension raises the car by up to 75mm at the press of a button. For Indian buyers, this isn't a feature. It's much-needed relief.
Back in California, the attention my Urus SE was garnering was immediate and relentless. At the beach, people came up to me to ask if they could take a picture with the car, or asked me to start it and rev it, to hear the exhaust burble. On the interstate, truck drivers tooted their trumpet horns and rolled down their windows to flash a thumbs-up. At the hotel, the valets were quietly elbowing each other for the privilege of parking it. There is something about this car that rewires the mood of everyone around it and makes them forget their adult obligation to appear unbothered. That is the engineering of emotion that Lamborghini pulls off.
Inside, Lamborghini's "feel like a pilot" philosophy is fully realised. The brand name is embossed across the dash in a font that brooks no argument. Dominating the centre console is the tamburo — a drum-shaped selector unit that is, in effect, the gateway to the SE's split personality. The six classic Urus driving modes are still here: Strada for everyday comfort, Sport for when the road opens up and you remember what you're driving, and Corsa for those rare moments when you want everything the car has. Then there are the off-road modes — Neve for snow, Sabbia for sand, Terra for dirt.
What's new on the SE over the outgoing Urus S are four Electric Performance Strategies. In EV Drive the car becomes a fully electric, near-silent SUV, covering over 60 kilometres at up to 135 kmph on battery power alone—a strange and rather wonderful thing, a Lamborghini, a marque whose hallmark is its boisterousness, rushing through a neighbourhood without waking anyone up. Hybrid mode lets the car decide the optimal balance between V8 and electric motor for everyday efficiency. Performance mode deploys every available electron and hydrocarbon simultaneously, transforming the car's responses into something that makes every other mode feel like it had been holding back all along. And Recharge, available in all modes except when navigating sand or dirt, uses the combustion engine to quietly top up the battery while you drive. Eleven configurations in total and finding your preferred combination requires some experimentation but the rewards are considerable.
The selector levers and the gear shift paddles have a tactile precision, every surface has a sense of occasion, every finishing touch seems to have been well thought through. The rear seats are genuinely spacious. The boot, at 453 litres after the hybrid battery has claimed its share of real estate, is smaller than previous Urus variants — but perfectly adequate for a weekend away. With the rear seats folded, it swallows enough luggage for a three-week trip.
That 25.9 kWh battery is both the SE's greatest party trick and its most honest compromise. The flip side of all that electric sophistication is weight — roughly 300 kilograms more than the Urus S it replaces — and while the SE handles the additional mass with remarkable composure, physics will occasionally remind you it's there. Pushing hard through a tight corner, I could feel it gathering at the edges. The steering is more serene than sporting — precise and efficient. The carbon-ceramic brakes prefer to be warmed before they inspire true confidence; on a cold morning they felt softer than the car's intimidating presence suggested. The exhaust, too, is more cultured than its predecessors — the pops and crackles of earlier Urus generations largely civilised away.
Point the SE at almost any road, in almost any mood, and it responds with the same answer: deeply, almost unreasonably good. Eight hundred horsepower and 950 Nm of torque dispatching the century sprint in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 312 kmph. It is not faster in a straight line than the pure-petrol Urus variants that preceded it — the electric motor is doing considerable work simply managing the extra weight — but it is more sophisticated, more complete, more assured.
The Urus SE won't replace the raw, visceral experience of a lower-slung Lamborghini on a perfect road — the kind of savage, immediate connection I felt driving the Temerario through the hill roads of Emilia-Romagna, where the twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors conspired to rewrite my understanding of speed. That car exists to thrill. The Urus SE exists to be used daily, practically and joyfully by someone who wants a Lamborghini that works in the real world.
In India, the real world has speed bumps. The Urus SE clears them without breaking a sweat or anything else. Everything it does after that is a bonus.
(The Urus SE is available in India with an ex-showroom price starting at ₹4.5 crore that goes up to around ₹5.25 crores on road.)