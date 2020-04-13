While the covid-19 crisis worsens, stemming its spread will depend on collective action and active choices to prioritize society over self. To support health workers and protect the vulnerable, societies must adopt an overall policy of kindness, which should extend beyond the current crisis and inform our cultural practices. Such a philosophy would prevent the racism and cultural bashing of Asians we are witnessing, and help curb practices that resulted in the outbreak in the first place.

Zoonotic outbreaks like covid-19 arise from close interactions between humans and animals owing to deforestation and wildlife trade. This is true for Ebola, HIV and SARS. In the case of covid-19, research suggests the virus was passed to humans by wild animals; scientists are yet to conclusively establish which species passed it on to a human. One animal that could be the intermediary host between bats and humans is the pangolin, the world’s most trafficked animal and in demand for its meat and use in traditional medicine.

Along with pangolins, the Wuhan market, where the outbreak is believed to have originated, sold a host of wild animals. Poor sanitation in such markets has long been flagged as a public health risk. Despite regulations against wildlife trade, Southeast Asia is its global hub. In particular, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has drawn criticism for its role in perpetuating this trade, contributing to the decline of many species, including tiger, elephant and rhino.

TCM dates to the 3rd century BCE. It is increasingly incorporated in modern medicine through research and artificial replication. But it is time to embrace its powerful elements, while rejecting the aspects that result in irresponsible pillaging of wild species. In some cases, there is compelling evidence indicating a need for evolution of a cultural practice, but we dismiss the idea because we reject the Western criticism levelled at that practice.

Modernization of cultural practices and beliefs does not necessitate their erasure, especially if underpinned by a guiding goal of kindness, which may be the final aim of all progress. Peter Singer’s concept of humanity’s expanding circle is the idea that over time, society expands its umbrella of moral concern to include a greater number of people and things. This shift is enabled through economic and technological progress, which eliminates basic resource competition, reduces uncertainty and the need for primitive violence. Ultimately, this is the conscious pursuit of progress: to have a greater number live better lives. Kindness should encompass the realm of the animal and natural world. There are spiritual, moral and economic benefits to business and society, most notably, planetary stability.

Asia is poised to be a major contributor to global supply and demand. We are at a precipice and have the power to make decisions to change the way we live. As we grow, we must update our attitude to be kinder to all living beings, inculcate cultural sensitivity and knowledge in our future generations, and aim for the stabilization of environmental systems. Our contribution to both deforestation and wildlife trade can be mitigated through changes in mentality and behaviour; not through the demands of the West.

Shaiyra Devi is a sustainability consultant at PwC Consulting in Singapore. The views expressed are her own.