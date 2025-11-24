Clear execution needs humility and focus, says Liberty Shoes' Anupam Bansal

Conversations around the family’s export business were a regular feature at meals during Anupam Bansal’s growing years. The other constant presence were shoes. And quite literally too.

“Ours was probably the only house where shoes could be found on the dining table. We grew up surrounded by them. There were times we would play around the factory, so learning and fun went hand in hand. Shoes became a natural part of who we were and what we loved," says Delhi-based Bansal, 55, Executive Director, Liberty Shoes.

Studying economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce gave him a balanced view of how countries, markets and economies functioned, besides the practical aspects of running a business. By the time he graduated in 1994, the company was launching its IPO. With his grasp on finance, he joined the IPO team and led marketing efforts in Tier-2 cities. It required him to travel extensively, where he learned the importance of connecting directly with people.

“Early on, I learned that the consumer is at the heart of everything and that mindset has stayed with me throughout my journey. The consumer is always evolving, open to experimentation and eager to try new brands. As a legacy company, our biggest challenge and opportunity is to stay relevant while respecting our heritage. We constantly compete with ourselves to outdo what we’ve already achieved," he says.

Bansal talks to Lounge about the importance of simplicity and why he enjoys gardening.

View Full Image Anupam Bansal

Who do you consider your mentor?

Learning is all around us. The consumer, for instance, is the greatest mentor. They constantly guide us on what’s right and what needs change. Spiritually, I draw a lot from the Bhagavad Gita, which teaches belief in the invisible and the importance of balance. I also look up to different people for different aspects of life.