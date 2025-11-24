Clear execution needs humility and focus, says Liberty Shoes' Anupam Bansal

Conversations around the family’s export business were a regular feature at meals during Anupam Bansal’s growing years. The other constant presence were shoes. And quite literally too.
Conversations around the family’s export business were a regular feature at meals during Anupam Bansal’s growing years. The other constant presence were shoes. And quite literally too.
“Ours was probably the only house where shoes could be found on the dining table. We grew up surrounded by them. There were times we would play around the factory, so learning and fun went hand in hand. Shoes became a natural part of who we were and what we loved," says Delhi-based Bansal, 55, Executive Director, Liberty Shoes.
“Ours was probably the only house where shoes could be found on the dining table. We grew up surrounded by them. There were times we would play around the factory, so learning and fun went hand in hand. Shoes became a natural part of who we were and what we loved," says Delhi-based Bansal, 55, Executive Director, Liberty Shoes.
Studying economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce gave him a balanced view of how countries, markets and economies functioned, besides the practical aspects of running a business. By the time he graduated in 1994, the company was launching its IPO. With his grasp on finance, he joined the IPO team and led marketing efforts in Tier-2 cities. It required him to travel extensively, where he learned the importance of connecting directly with people.
“Early on, I learned that the consumer is at the heart of everything and that mindset has stayed with me throughout my journey. The consumer is always evolving, open to experimentation and eager to try new brands. As a legacy company, our biggest challenge and opportunity is to stay relevant while respecting our heritage. We constantly compete with ourselves to outdo what we’ve already achieved," he says.
Bansal talks to Lounge about the importance of simplicity and why he enjoys gardening.
Who do you consider your mentor?
Learning is all around us. The consumer, for instance, is the greatest mentor. They constantly guide us on what’s right and what needs change. Spiritually, I draw a lot from the Bhagavad Gita, which teaches belief in the invisible and the importance of balance. I also look up to different people for different aspects of life.
One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?
One key learning has been the importance of simplicity - simplifying rather than overcomplicating problems. I’ve also learned to keep my ego aside, stay humble and focus on problem-solving. Staying grounded and solution-oriented is what helps you move forward, both in business and in life.
What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?
Mentorship is about passing on the values of humility, the importance of staying grounded and clarity in execution. I encourage my team to focus on simplifying challenges and getting things done. At the same time, I see mentorship as a two-way street. I learn a great deal from the younger generation. They bring passion and fresh perspectives which keep me open to change. I believe in blending their energy with my experience to create something meaningful.
What’s your morning schedule like?
I’m an early riser and love spending my mornings outdoors. I converted what used to be a junkyard in our colony into a beautiful public garden which I now maintain. Gardening and spending time among plants gives me peace and helps me connect with nature before the day begins.
What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life easier?
I like to bring structure to everything. I write things down, maintain to-do lists and calendarise my tasks. It keeps me disciplined, focussed and far more productive throughout the day.
What’s the one positive work routine you developed during the pandemic?
The pandemic reinforced my belief in structure and time management. With everything moving online, scheduling became essential. Otherwise, things would easily slip through the cracks. It also taught me to value work-life balance and make time for what truly matters.
Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?
The Bhagavad Gita has been a constant source of wisdom for me. Every time you read or listen to it, you discover something new about life, leadership and self-awareness.
How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?
Travelling is my biggest source of relaxation. I love exploring new places— whether it’s the calm of the mountains or the energy of the seaside. Travel helps me disconnect, reflect and return refreshed.
Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.