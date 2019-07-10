In 1988, I joined Tata Steel as a management trainee from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. Every trainee was assigned a mentor. Some intelligence was applied while making a match—similar education or interests were two criteria we were told but were never really sure of. I was, therefore, surprised when I was told that Niroop would be my mentor. Niroop was a Stephanian and his wife Rupa was also with Tata Steel (and as I discovered subsequently, several years my senior at IIM Calcutta). They were the talk of the town for their exceedingly good looks, love for planes, and a flamboyant lifestyle.

I was sceptical of such mentoring programmes and more so because I thought we had very different chemistries. They had an adorable daughter, Kudy, whose playful innocence soon won me over. The ice was broken, but my guard wasn’t completely down.

Every year, 3 March was celebrated in Jamshedpur with great pomp as founder’s day. One year, on that day a massive fire broke out in one of the stands. Kudy was in the stand where the fire had broken out and sustained severe burn injuries. Within the next four days, she passed away in the intensive care unit (ICU).

I saw how Niroop and Rupa dealt with this from close quarters. Just as they were picking up the pieces of their life without Kudy, there was a massive shakeup in the Tata group. Ratan Tata had taken over the reins from J.R.D. and slowly but steadily the old satraps were all eased out. Tata Steel had a new managing director and all those close to Russi Mody were sidelined.

Niroop chose to stay and make it work. Rupa chose to quit and built a successful management consulting practice. The company took a new direction. In the rush of life and realignment of priorities and friendships, we slowly drifted apart.

During these years, Niroop continued to keep an eye on how I was progressing in my career though we never spoke. He never nursed a grudge that I had drifted away when he was in a tough spot. When he was back in favour he still remembered me.

After liberalization, when the global market for steel became brutally competitive, Tata Steel decided to hire McKinsey to help with the restructuring of the company and dealing with the crisis. One morning I got a call from Niroop, and he warmly asked me if I would like to be part of a three-member in-house team that would work with McKinsey to drive this strategic initiative. I didn’t know what to say.

Working with McKinsey was a mixed experience. After a while I had some serious differences on the approach. I had no doubt McKinsey was taking Tata Steel for a royal ride. At Tata Steel, for right or wrong reasons, McKinsey had the ear of top management and I found it difficult to express concerns without being seen as obstructionist. It bothered me a great deal. It was the biggest crisis in my career. Niroop talked to me very maturely and with a lot of empathy and love. It soothed me to an extent.

At some point of time, I felt I needed to move out of Tata Steel and try out my talents in a more agile and less consultant dependent environment. It was at this point of time that I met with Sanjeev Aggarwal who ran Daksh. I was convinced that Daksh had to be my next stop. When I told Niroop he actually encouraged me to move on.

Even after 17 years of making this move, I continue to thrive in fast-paced growth environments. I had found my calling.

Despite my initial misgivings, I’ve learnt a lot from Niroop, about both the workplace and life beyond it:

u When tough times come, never give up and walk away. Tough times don’t outlast tough individuals.

u Remember that someone you mentor could be very different from you. So, see things from that person’s perspective.

u Sometimes the individual you are mentoring may no longer need your mentoring and may disappear. Don’t see this as an affront. Instead accept it and be happy.

u As a mentor, always keep the needs of the individual you are mentoring uppermost in your mind.

u As a leader you need to accept that with changing times, it is essential to rediscover yourself and find new interests to fill in the vacuum created by the disappearance of what kept you occupied earlier.

u Courage, compassion, and an inherent zest for life are essential traits that will help you navigate difficult situations in life.

T.N. Hari is the head of human resources at Bigbasket.com and adviser to several venture capital firms and startups.