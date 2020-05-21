Lonely millennials turn to gardening, fostering pets

Staying positive becomes harder when you are living alone for the first time. In March, Durba Sarkar had just moved to Assam from West Bengal. She knew no one in the city. The paying guest accommodation she had chosen for herself was new so she had no one to share the place with. “It’s very stressful. I hardly sleep now, and when I do it is usually in the day time," says Sarkar, 32, a field coordinator with Tata Institute of Social Sciences.