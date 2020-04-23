Longer shifts, lesser pay for those working through lockdown

While people across the world are confined to their home, Zoheb Ali Qureshi hasn’t seen his family for close to a month. Since the lockdown was announced in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Qureshi, the executive chef of Cross Border Kitchens (CBK), an internet-driven food and beverage company, has been spending his days at the workplace, cooking for customers with the help of a skeletal staff.

“Our shifts are long. Of our staff of 30, only about nine are coming because they live in the neighbourhood. I have been bunking with relatives in the area, because I cannot go home every day," says chef Qureshi from the kitchen in south Delhi, adding that the number of orders has decreased.

The 30-year-old is among the many for whom the work-from-home exercise doesn’t apply—but the longer hours don’t translate into more income. With the food and beverage industry among the worst hit by the lockdown, especially after a food delivery person was found to be covid-19 positive in Delhi, people working in the sector are finding themselves investing more hours but getting lower returns.

Ajay Kumar used to spend 12 hours on Delhi’s roads delivering food, but after the lockdown it’s gone up to 18 hours a day. “Work has been down 75% for the last two weeks. People are not ordering food, especially non-veg. There are more riders than orders, so I have been putting in more hours to try and earn more," says Kumar, 40, a college dropout. These days, he makes ₹1,000 a day on weekends and ₹700-800 daily from Monday to Thursday. Before people started taking precautions against covid-19, he made between ₹1,400 and ₹1,600 a day.

There’s also the task of ensuring that their workplaces and food orders are sanitized. While Kumar spends an hour every day cleaning his bike with Dettol, chef Quershi takes special care with handling and packaging before food is given to riders. “We ensure there’s no crowding in the kitchen. We do daily temperature checks, sanitize the kitchen and wash hands regularly," says Quershi.

Both are worried about how long these practices will have to be followed. “I’m not sure if life will be the same again. I don’t have any savings left and I have a family to feed," says Kumar, who has been working as a delivery person for the past 18 years.

Chef Quershi, too, confesses he’s unsure about the future. “Naturally anxiety levels are high. One of my staff members had a break down. I explained this is only temporary, but to be honest, I don’t know what will happen."

Munnalal, a private security guard in a Mumbai residential complex with 400 flats, meanwhile, can’t wait for life to return to “normal". His working day has stretched from eight hours to 12, and he stays on the premises at night—though his salary is the same. While he gets lunch at the apartment complex, he misses getting tea all day. “Earlier, we would take break and go to a nearby tea stall. Now, everything is closed," he says.