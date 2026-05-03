Reclaiming local parks of Mumbai

Jahnabee Borah is a National Features Writer at Mint Lounge, where she works on a wide spectrum of lRead more

ifestyle subjects ranging from wellness, food, drinks and culture. Her coverage of the beverage industry, especially wine, led to her being empanelled as a juror for India Wine Awards. She is based in Mumbai, and comes with close to two decades of editorial experience across print, television and digital media, including brands such as Times Internet and Zee Entertainment. In the past, she has extensively covered fashion, which paved the way for a brief freelance stint documenting textiles, craft practices and street style from the North-east of India. She has an innate understanding of a digital-first approach to drive storytelling, and honed her skills by learning about search engine optimisation and audience strategy early in her career. She continues to engage with emerging tools, like generative AI, as part of her editorial workflow. Her writing is governed by a singular principle: “Am I rambling, or helping the reader?” She strives to build resonant stories while ruthlessly trimming her first drafts fuelled by dessert.

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